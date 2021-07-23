Age of consent to marry in NYS increases to 18 in new legislation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Governor Cuomo signed legislation Thursday raising the age of consent to be married in New York to 18. This builds off legislation signed in 2017 that still allowed 17-year-olds to be married with parental and judicial consent. The legislation takes effect 30-days after becoming a law. It will apply to licenses issued after that date and to marriages that haven’t been officiated before the date.whcuradio.com
