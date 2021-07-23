Cancel
Le Col launches new 'Le Col by Wiggins' summer collection

cyclingweekly.com
 10 days ago

Le Col and Sir Bradley Wiggins have launched a new summer collection that celebrates the latter's career-defining 2012, in which he won the Tour de France and Olympic gold. Wiggins, who is becoming as well known for his fashion sense off the bike as his achievements on it, has brought his "bold style" to "the technical construction and professional insight that goes into each and every piece of Le Col clothing," according to Le Col.

www.cyclingweekly.com

