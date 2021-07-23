Le Col launches new 'Le Col by Wiggins' summer collection

Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. On the long aspirational ladder of watch collecting, Richard Mille looms right about the upper rungs, somewhere up in the clouds. In watchmaking, Mille is a maverick and doesn’t much mind who knows it. The crux of his appeal is his extreme devotion to research and innovation, a core approach since he founded the company in 2001. It centers on throwing out the rulebook and replacing it with something better while still executing technologically and aesthetically sublime pieces. They are not to everyone’s taste for sure, and even more certainly they are not to everyone’s wallet. Mille’s watches would be the perfect stealth indicator of billionaire status, if, in fact, their trademark tonneau (or barrel) shape weren’t so utterly unmistakable on the wrist.