Grabbing a sandwich is even easier now.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing beats a great sandwich. The combination of fresh bread, meats, cheeses, sauces, veggies, and whatever kind of toppings you can think of has a way of making the perfect meal. But instead of picking up all the ingredients yourself, why not have professionals make one for you? If you’re here in Phoenix, you’re going to have a local favorite opening a brand new shop nearby to help make that happen.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO