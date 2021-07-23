Piney Park gets next step with zoning change

The land for the Piney Park project has been given its next step of approval after a public hearing on zoning at Thursday night’s Marshall City Council meeting. The 126.51 acres parcel of land located at the corridor of Interstate 20 and Hwy. 59 has been going through a lengthy process since June of becoming a seasonal holiday park. During Thursday night’s meeting, council approved a zoning change from A&E (Agriculture and Estate) to C-3, the zoning classification for general business. Per zoning laws, a notice of intent to change was provided by the city to seven individuals within 200 feet of the property and no responses were provided.