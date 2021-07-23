Emory & Henry to begin equine-assisted therapy program
EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College will soon begin offering a new Bachelor of Arts degree in equine-assisted therapy. The college said Thursday that the program will begin this fall. The major is an interdisciplinary major blending psychology and equine studies courses, designed to provide students with a thorough knowledge of human psychology and psychopathology and how horses may be used to improve the psychological functioning of a wide range of individuals, the college said in a news release.heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0