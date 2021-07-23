Playdate handheld games console preorders start July 29th
The development team at Panic creating the unique and highly anticipated Playdate console have today announced that preorders will start later this month on July 29th 2021. Equipped with a cranking handle on the right-hand side the handheld console will provide a unique way to interact with games designed for the console. Not every game will use the crank and it provides developers with a unique way user interaction and control.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0