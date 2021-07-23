Playdate handheld games console preorders start July 29th

Playdate, the other, other handheld coming later this year, finally has a preorder date. If you’re unfamiliar with what the Playdate is, it’s a yellow, monochrome display, handheld gaming console equipped with a crank for unique gameplay experiences. It will initially launch with a season of 24 games that are distributed weekly so there’s always something new to play. This little device was created by the software studio Panic. If you’re unfamiliar with them as well, they assisted in the creation of Firewatch and Untitled Goose Game to name a few of their great games. Their submission to the console market will begin this July 29th, 2021 when preorders go live. This is great news for the studio and would-be buyers alike as last week was not looking too good.