Tanner Houck figures to play a major factor for the Red Sox as they head into the stretch run and into the playoffs, but not over the next week. Fresh off pitching four dominant innings to help the Red Sox to a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night, Houck was optioned to Triple-A Worcester before Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays in a mildly surprising move. Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained that it was a short-term roster flexibility move, and they plan to use Houck as one of the starters in their Aug. 7 doubleheader against the Jays in Toronto.