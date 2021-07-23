Letter: Remembering Clay Castleberry fondly

Until about four years ago, I did not have the occasion to privilege to meet or become friends with Clay Castleberry. We connected through the Butte County Historical Society as he was seeking information on the North Honcut covered bridge, which was situated on the road to Bangor over a century ago. We talked on the phone and then I met him for the first time at Country Crest where he resided. I eventually found the historical information that he had long sought. He was very excited that I had found it and I was happy that I could find it for him. He had extraordinary knowledge on covered bridges. On a number of occasions (invitations to lunch at Country Crest) he reminded me of how grateful he was for the information. But most important was the newly found friendship.