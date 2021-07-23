Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anoka County, MN

Heat Advisory issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values near 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
County
Renville County, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
County
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
County
Chippewa County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Isanti, MN
County
Blue Earth County, MN
County
Mcleod County, MN
City
Renville, MN
County
Kanabec County, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
County
Carver County, MN
County
Brown County, MN
County
Scott County, MN
County
Watonwan County, MN
County
Redwood County, MN
County
Washington County, MN
County
Le Sueur County, MN
County
Yellow Medicine County, MN
County
Chisago County, MN
County
Dakota County, MN
State
Wisconsin State
County
Isanti County, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
State
Washington State
County
Sibley County, MN
City
Le Sueur, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Dakota, MN
County
Sherburne County, MN
County
Wright County, MN
City
Carver, MN
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
County
Rice County, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory#Chisago#Lac Qui Parle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer

Kathy Griffin has revealed that she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer and her doctors are optimistic she “should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”. The comedian took to Instagram and Twitter Monday to say her cancer was caught early and confined to her left lung. The surgery will result in half her left lung being removed.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy