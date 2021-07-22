Cancel
Please run for School Board

By Editorials
Pride Publishing
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TriceEdneyWire.com) — Critical race theory (CRT) asserts that racism is woven into the very fabric of our nation’s institutions. This is not new information for those who have studied how race affects our economy, politics, education, health care, and more. CRT is not an attempt to ‘blame’ White America for its origins as much as it is a pedagogical approach to reality. Through critical race theory, we can see the many ways that the uneven application of laws allowed envious white people to destroy Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, colonizers to gentrify Black neighborhoods, doctors to experiment on Black people and more. CRT helps us understand how California stole parts of Mexico, Chinese people were imported here (without wives or families) to build railroads, and how our Constitution defined Black folks as fractions of people.

