Texas Democrats getting into ‘good trouble’
(TriceEdneyWire.com) –– One year after the death of the great civil rights icon John Lewis, a group of Texas Democratic lawmakers is following Lewis’s lifelong call for people to make “good trouble” and “necessary trouble” to secure equality and justice for all. Congressional Democrats should bring the same level of commitment to resisting and overturning a new wave of voting restrictions that voting rights activist Stacey Abrams has labeled ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’www.pridepublishinggroup.com
Comments / 0