Are you looking to rent an apartment? Maybe you are already. Hopefully, you weren't swindled into paying the multiple month's rent. It's actually illegal in New York state. There is only so much a landlord can legally ask you to pay upfront before you get into an apartment or rental property. In New York State the law protects the renter against certain things, including the first month, last month, and security deposit. It is completely normal and legal to be asked to pay either a month's rent and security. Sadly many landlords are asking for all three. That isn't just wrong, but according to NYS, it also is illegal.