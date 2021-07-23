Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

At the Movies: ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ and ‘Old’

WTNH.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, it’s “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” and “Old”. “Snake Eyes” is the popular character’s origin story. Henry Golding in the title role. Snake Eyes was actually trained by an ancient, mysterious ninja clan, alongside Storm Shadow. Little do they know that their brotherhood will eventually lead to them battling. Basically, they’re frenemies.

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Eyes#G I Joe#At The Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hanks Classic Just Hit Netflix

Now, you may be thinking “Hey, wasn’t Catch Me If You Can only added to Netflix a few months ago?”, and you’d be right in that assumption. However, for whatever reason the streaming service tends to cycle out a number of movies on a regular basis, snatching them away from subscribers and re-adding them to the library shortly afterwards.
MoviesEW.com

Snake Eyes review: Henry Golding's G.I. Joe reboot is another unnecessary origin story

What would G.I. Joe look like without white men, American flags, or even U.S. soldiers? Something like this, apparently. After two 21st-century films based on the beloved '80s toy franchise that pits a crack team of soldiers and spies against the global terrorist menace of Cobra (2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation), the latest cinematic outing focuses on one Joe in particular: The silent assassin Snake Eyes, here played by Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob Henry Golding.
Moviescambridgeday.com

‘Snake Eyes’: A hiss for taking itself so seriously, fighting against ‘G.I. Joe’ action-figure origins

‘Snake Eyes’: A hiss for taking itself so seriously, fighting against ‘G.I. Joe’ action-figure origins. The latest attempt to adapt the lore of G.I. Joe into something cinematic results in little more than a hackneyed and lazy grab at franchise building. “Snake Eyes,” despite the best efforts of stars Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) and Andrew Koji (“Warrior”), can’t elevate itself from the low bar set by director Robert Schwentke. Rather than aspire to anything fun and energized, the film tries to play it straight and serious – a tough feat, considering it’s based on an action figure.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is Best as a Martial Arts Actioner that Resists Franchise Tropes

Turns out, remembering next to nothing about the previous G.I. Joe movies (The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation) before walking into Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, something of a spin-off/prequel thing, is no big deal. It also seems like the people who made Snake Eyes also didn’t watch these older film, and on top of everything else, the film is a reboot of a franchise based on the Hasbro toys and cartoons. Instead of stepping into its story through the eyes and weapons of the military fighting unit known as the Joes, this take focuses on the character of Snake Eyes (played by Ray Park in two previous films). This time around, he’s played by Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians, Last Christmas), who as a young boy watched his father (Steven Allerick) get murdered in front of him by an assassin he has sworn vengeance upon.
MoviesDeadline

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Review: Henry Golding Ramps Up The Action Figure & Revives Hasbro Franchise

Hasbro hit cinema screens with its G.I. Joe franchise in 2009, when Dennis Quaid and Channing Tatum starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, with Tatum returning as Duke opposite Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Now, eight years later, the series is back in a new way, spinning off the popular supporting character and badass ninja warrior Snake Eyes and giving him his own starring stand-alone origin story — not as a white guy as in the books but more properly an Asian character.
TV & VideosFlorida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: G.I. Joe A No-Show In ‘Snake Eyes’

There are two questions you must ask before watching “Snake Eyes”: Is “Snake Eyes” a good movie? Yes. Is “Snake Eyes” a good G.I.: Joe film? No. Hasbro’s G.I. Joe film adaptations have not had a good track record with fans of the uber-popular franchise. 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and 2013’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” were both panned […]
MoviesObserver

‘Snake Eyes’ Is Not the ‘G.I. Joe’ Reboot Paramount Was Hoping For

Paramount Pictures is a storied studio with a legacy of medium-defining hits that stretch from My Fair Lady and The Godfather to Forrest Gump and Titanic. But over the last decade, the studio’s attempts at bigger budgeted franchise tentpoles have often sidestepped artful construction and individuality for generic reverse engineered merchandise vehicles. Sadly, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, an attempt to reinvigorate the G.I. Joe IP, follows suit.
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

The New ‘Venom 2’ Trailer Is Pure Carnage

In the beginning the Lord created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Lord said, Let there be Carnage. And there was Carnage. And the Lord saw the Carnage, and it was good.
Gray, GAwegotthiscovered.com

The Russo Brothers Wrap Shooting On Netflix Blockbuster The Gray Man

Joe and Anthony Russo may have bowed out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most spectacular fashion possible by delivering Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, but the sibling directorial duo are already being linked with a return to helm Secret Wars, a project they’ve admitted was the only thing that could draw them back into the superhero business.
First Showing

Filmmaker Revenge Horror Series 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer

"I want to set his life on fire!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for an intriguing horror series titled Brand New Cherry Flavor, which is debuting in just a few weeks. Happy to (once again) break our usual no-TV rule for this as the series is about a young female filmmaker in Los Angeles in the 1990s, set in the world of indie filmmaking. But, "this isn't your average revenge flick." Rosa Salazar stars as Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of Los Angeles, who embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control. After making her first film, a major producer ruins her so she plots revenge on him – tumbling down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge - and kittens. Also starring Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, & Manny Jacinto. This starts out interesting, then gets extra weird and horrifying, with heaps of creepy imagery of all kinds. Not really sure what's going on (is it all real or not?), but I'm curious to see how this nightmarish story plays out.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: 'Free Guy' IMAX Poster Promises Another Wild Ryan Reynolds Movie

The release of Ryan Reynolds' comedy Free Guy is upon us and those hoping to see the film on the biggest screen possible are in luck, as it will open in IMAX theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 13. IMAX created original poster art for the video game-themed movie, which Collider can exclusively reveal below.
MoviesVulture

Tom Hardy and Parasite Meet Woody Harrelson and Wig in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer

Soon Tom Hardy’s Venom growl will return to theaters, and then, finally, nature can begin to heal. Sony has put out the trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the sequel to 2018’s very funny superhero movie–slash–human-parasite romantic comedy, and just as one may have hoped, things seem goofier than ever. The trailer has Hardy’s Eddie Brock, a rough-and-tumble reporter turned host for superpower-granting black space goo, adjusting to life with Venom in San Francisco, which will soon be thrown off by some sort of evil stratagem enacted by Woody Harrelson, an imprisoned killer named Cletus Kasady, who’s the host of his own parasite, Carnage, and also has a wild wig. Meanwhile, Naomie Harris also seems possessed by something bad, while Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Michelle Williams is engaged, surprise! (Ah, art imitates life!) CGI king Andy Serkis directed the film, which has a screenplay by Kelly Marcel and a story by Marcel & Tom Hardy, a true multi-hyphenate. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will let itself into theaters on September 24.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Russos “The Gray Man” Wraps Filming

Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”) have confirmed that production on Netflix’s action-thriller feature “The Gray Man” has wrapped after over nearly five months of filming. Ryan Gosling stars as Court Gentry, a former CIA operative-turned-assassin who is also known as the Gray Man. Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, Gentry’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy