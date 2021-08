Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel threw his gold medal to one of his teammates who didn’t get to compete in the final of the 4x100-metre freestyle swimming event in a show of sportsmanship. Brooks Curry swam in Mr Dressel’s place during the team’s qualifying heats but sat out the final. This allowed Mr Dressel to remain energised for both his individual races as well as the relay final. After getting his gold medal and posing for pictures, Mr Dressel went over to where Mr Curry was sitting in the stands, called him down to the first row and threw...