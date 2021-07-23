Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Peter Rehberg, underground musician and Editions Mego head, dies aged 53

By Ben Beaumont-Thomas
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNyxd_0b5XtGqk00

Peter Rehberg, the musician and record-label head who was a globally respected figure in underground music, has died aged 53 of a heart attack.

His death was announced by the musician Kassel Jaeger, who wrote on Instagram : “Peter is gone, suddenly. Just like that … I owe him so much. So do many of us.”

Rehberg was born in Tottenham and raised in Hertfordshire, later settling in Austria where his father originally hailed from. He began releasing music in 1995 under the name Pita. His debut album, Seven Tons for Free, experimented with the textural potential of electronic sound and the use of glitches, and its follow-up, Get Out, furthered his exploration of tone, expanding into noise and ambient music. His work grew in scale and complexity across further albums Get Down, Get Off and Get In, and he was one of the early proponents of the laptop as a device for musical performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdbpE_0b5XtGqk00
Peter Rehberg performing as Pita in 2000. Photograph: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

In 2006, he formed the duo KTL with Stephen O’Malley, guitarist in the avant-metal band Sunn O))). They released six albums together, performing epic and often cacophonous ambient music. He also formed Fenn O’Berg, a leftfield supergroup with Jim O’Rourke and Christian Fennesz.

Rehberg was also an important curator of underground music with his label Mego. Founded in 1995 by Ramon Bauer, Peter Meininger and Andreas Pieper, its first release was by Rehberg himself on a split 12” with General Magic. Rehberg joined the team running the label and it grew to house key figures in the noise/electronic underground, Fennesz, Russell Haswell and Florian Hecker among them.

Mego closed in 2005 but was restarted the following year by Rehberg as Editions Mego, which went on to release key underground works by Oneohtrix Point Never, Kevin Drumm, Bruce Gilbert, Mark Fell, Oren Ambarchi, Bill Orcutt, Emeralds and others.

In 2012, Rehberg began an archival project, reissuing work from the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), a collective of musicians working in the 1950s onwards, headed by Pierre Schaeffer, who had experimented with the potential of electronics. Rehberg’s Recollection GRM series issued music by Schaffer, Bernard Parmegiani, Iannis Xenakis, Beatriz Ferreyra and more.

Other collaborators included Z’ev, Ramon Bauer, and Nik Void of British band Factory Floor, with whom he formed the duo NPVR.

He outlined his broadminded approach to music in a 2016 interview – “music these days is very much sold in its own little box … I have always been not very interested in that” – and explained his views on tone: “I have always found that if you want to make something noisy, you have to make something that is harmonic as well. Dissonance and resonance have to co-exist, for the other to work, I think.”

Artists paying tribute to Rehberg included Mouse on Mars, who said: “This completely and utterly absurd. Not ready for a world without Peter Rehberg and Editions Mego.”

Ambarchi wrote: “We are all absolutely heartbroken.” Alessandro Cortini said: “Safe travels Peter Rehberg: you and your incredible contributions to the world of sound will live forever.”

Rehberg is survived by his partner Laura Siegmund, his father and brother, and his daughter Natasha, from a previous relationship.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Orcutt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underground Music#Ambient Music#Musicians#Instagram#Pita#General Magic#Fennesz Russell Haswell#Oneohtrix Point#British#Npvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Officer who responded to US Capitol attack is third to die by suicide

A third police officer who defended the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump has taken his own life, Washington DC’s Metropolitan police department confirmed on Monday. Officer Gunther Hashida, who was assigned to the emergency response team within the special operations department, was...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

FBI agent allegedly used photos of female staff as bait in sex-trafficking sting

An FBI agent faces potential disciplinary measures after an investigation by the justice department’s internal watchdog revealed he allegedly asked a female support staffer to provide “provocative” photos of herself that he used as bait in an undercover sex-trafficking operation. In a memo on Monday, the inspector general, Michael Horowitz,...
Public SafetyThe Guardian

100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be tried

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard will stand trial in Germany in October accused of complicity in 3,518 murders, public prosecutors have announced. The prosecutor’s office in Neuruppin, which first brought the charges in February, received a medical assessment that confirmed the man was “fit to stand trial” despite his advanced age.
Celebritiesavantmusicnews.com

RIP Peter Rehberg

Peter Rehberg, the musician and record-label head who was a globally respected figure in underground music, has died aged 53 of a heart attack. His death was announced by the musician Kassel Jaeger, who wrote on Instagram: “Peter is gone, suddenly. Just like that … I owe him so much. So do many of us.”
Musicthewire.co.uk

Walking on the ground you broke: Rob Young remembers Peter Rehberg

Sonar Festival, Barcelona, June 1995. Materialising out of the crowd of electronic music hipsters and industry networkers at the daytime trade fair are three unfamiliar figures, two guys and a woman bearing a pile of white pizza boxes. Two of them wear a grey uniform: cotton laboratory peacoats with the word Mego printed on the breast pockets. The third, a man about my own age, with short dark hair, eyes that never settle on one spot, and an indeterminate middle European provenance, wears the same jacket, only the fabric is an electric shade of blue. When he opens his mouth to speak, it’s not the expected Germanic accent, but the familiar tones of South East England.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Pianist and Composer Thomas Rajna Dies, Aged 92

Hungarian-born pianist and composer Thomas Rajna passed away in Cape Town, South Africa, after falling and breaking his hip. A student of Zoltan Kodaly, Rajna attended the Franz Liszt Academy of Music — where he won the 1927 Liszt Prize — and the Royal College of Music. During his time in England, he performed twice at the BBC Proms under Carlo Maria Giulini and Colin Davis.
Musicdjmag.com

Biz Markie dies, aged 57

Beatbox and hip hop pioneer Biz Markie has passed away at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by the late rapper's rep Jenni Izumi, in a statement that read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away. We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Joshua Cavanagh-Brierley (new album ‘Joy in Bewilderment’)

“As well as being a jazz musician I play classical music and pop. I love it all, so why not include it?” John Bungey interviews Manchester-based composer and bassist Joshua Cavanagh-Brierley, a man with no time for pigeon-holes whose work and influences span the genres and ages. Here he talks to John about his well-received third album, which may break the rules but perfectly represents this diverse musician who “writes for himself”:
Celebritiesstpetecatalyst.com

Musician Robby Steinhardt dies

Robby Steinhardt, the Tampa musician who topped the charts in the 1970s as a founding member of the band Kansas, died Saturday of complications from acute pancreatitis. He was 71. A classically trained violinist, the native of Lawrence, Kansas played and sang harmonies on the platinum-selling band’s biggest songs, including...
Musicloudersound.com

Matt Stevens: "I like the idea of ambitious rock music..."

As anyone with a laptop and an insatiable hunger for new music will tell you, much of the most exciting new stuff can be found on the internet, as the traditional record company route steadily becomes a bothersome anachronism. Proudly sneaking under the mainstream radar, guitarist Matt Stevens’ 2010 album Ghost was one of the unexpected highlights of last year; a prog-tinged instrumental album that sounded quite unlike anything else around and which, if you knew where to look, could be obtained for next to nothing. This, Stevens avows, is increasingly how things are being done.
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of July 2021

1. Dee Gees - You Should Be Dancing. You know disco is back in a major way when the Foo Fighters transform themselves into a Disco band called the Dee Gees (the Dave Grohl's). Following the release of The Bee Gee's documentary How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Dave discovered his own falsetto, and the rest is soon to be heard on their July 17th Record Store Day release HAIL SATIN! If the rest of the record is as good as "You Should Be Dancing," then we are in for a real treat!
MoviesThe Quietus

The Sparks Brothers: Edgar Wright Interviewed

To mark the release of his first feature-length documentary and his love letter to Sparks, Edgar Wright speaks to Jeremy Allen about symbiotic genius and the secret to success. “Making music documentaries was never on a checklist on my wall,” says Edgar Wright, the British filmmaker known for his fast-paced action films (Baby Driver) with great soundtracks (Scott Pilgrim vs the World) and a sideline in sharp, alternative comedy (Shaun of the Dead). “It was more that I thought Sparks deserved a film, and that I was aggrieved on their behalf that they didn't have one.” What Wright didn’t realise at the time was that Sparks had hitherto turned down every offer they’d ever had to make a film about them.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Dave Flippo: Dedications – Jazz From Planet Flippo

So, when was the last time you tried to count a Greek and Irish jig in 14/8? Many years ago, the cognoscenti shared Joe Morello's giggle of relief when he and the rest of Dave Brubeck's quartet got through "Unsquare Dance." Dave Flippo, however, is light years beyond 7/4. But odd meter is really not the point. This is just music, and hugely enjoyable for all that. How could anyone, adventuresome or not, miss getting drawn into such a lively excursion? Yeah, it helps if you are paying attention and keeping score. Yeah, you pat feet at different tempos if you can. But if that is all you do, you miss the point.
Theater & Dancedjmag.com

Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is scoring a new ballet, Mythologies

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter has revealed his first project since the French duo's split, the score for a new ballet titled 'Mythologies'. A co-production between Opéra National de Bordeaux and the ballet company Ballet Preljocaj, the 90-minute show is about the “founding myths that shape the collective imagination,” according to the official French description.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Musician Fetty Wap’s daughter, Lauren Maxwell, dead at age 4

Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, her heartbroken mother revealed on Sunday. The tragic tot’s mother, Turquoise Miami, made her death public in an Instagram post that remembered the young girl as “vibrant” and “funny.”. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess...
Visual Artrocknheavy.net

Evocative Album Art in Music

Creating breathtaking album art seems like a lost cause in today’s world of digital music. Decades back, album art was a collectible as much as the music itself. Music in the vinyl era came with an extra layer of coolth that whetted the appetite of art and music lovers. Creative mavericks collaborated with bands and created album art that helped sell albums, and in some cases, garner a dash of notoriety.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: Bob Dylan, “Ballad in Plain D”

Of the thousand or so songs that Bob Dylan has written in his career, only a precious few are what you could call autobiographical, in the sense that they detail actual events in his life without any obfuscating filters inserted by the songwriter. There’s “Day Of The Locusts,” which recounted Dylan’s uncomfortable afternoon receiving an honorary doctorate from Princeton University, and “Sara,” a love song to his wife as personal and tunnel-focused as anything John Lennon ever wrote for Yoko Ono.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Nigel Godrich Talks From the Basement’s Return, Radiohead Webcasts, and More

From the Basement is officially back. Produced, engineered, and curated by Nigel Godrich, the live-in-studio show originally ran from 2006 to 2009, and clips from it featuring acts like Sonic Youth, the Fall, PJ Harvey, and (of course) Radiohead were uploaded to YouTube last year. Now, Godrich has partnered with the Coda Collection—a streaming service available via Amazon Prime—to bring full From the Basement sets to a paid streaming platform. Archival sets from Fleet Foxes, My Morning Jacket, the White Stripes, the Raconteurs, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Aimee Mann, and more will trickle out in forthcoming months, beginning with Radiohead’s beloved King of Limbs performance. In even more exciting news, Godrich says there are plans to shoot new installments of the series for the first time in over a decade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy