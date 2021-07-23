Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 04:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Gila County in east central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 AM MST. * At 147 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Payson, Star Valley, Gisela, Round Valley, Oxbow Estates, Rye, Jakes Corner, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Kohls Ranch, Freedom Acres, Mead Ranch, Flowing Springs, Haigler Creek, East Verde Estates, Hunter Creek, Young, Whispering Pines, Christopher Creek and Geronimo Estates. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek, Spring Creek, Haigler Creek, Salome Creek, and the East Verde River. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.