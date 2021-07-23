Cancel
Environment

Dangerous heat: Heat index to reach as high as 111 degrees in some spots

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 10 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another hot and humid day in Central Florida.

“Dangerous heat today,” meteorologist Brian Shields said. “Better chance of storms too.”

Temperatures will feel like they are in the triple digits, with the heat index reaching 111 degrees in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Meteorologists are eyeing a disturbance in the tropics.

The system has a low chance of developing over the weekend or into next week.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Visite la sección en español: Temporada de huracanes

