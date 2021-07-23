Dangerous heat: Heat index to reach as high as 111 degrees in some spots

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another hot and humid day in Central Florida.

“Dangerous heat today,” meteorologist Brian Shields said. “Better chance of storms too.”

Temperatures will feel like they are in the triple digits, with the heat index reaching 111 degrees in some areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Meteorologists are eyeing a disturbance in the tropics.

The system has a low chance of developing over the weekend or into next week.

