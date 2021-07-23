A mom threw her baby to safety as a mudslide hit their house in China. She died, but the child lived.

Video from Chinese state TV showing the rescue. CCTV/BBC

A baby survived after her mother threw her to safety before a mudslide hit their home.

The mother died, but the baby was found alive after 24 hours in the rubble.

China's Henan province has been devastated by flooding that killed at least 33 people.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A mother who threw her baby to safety just before a mudslide hit their home in China saved the girl's life, but died in the process.

The BBC reported that the baby girl was pulled out of rubble in Wangzongdian, Henan province, on Wednesday.

She had been there around 24 hours.

She was brought to hospital and wasn't harmed, the BBC reported. The outlet said she was around three or four months old.

A rescue worker identified as Mr. Yang told reporters, per the BBC: "Just at that crucial moment she had lifted up her child, and that's why the baby girl lived."

A family member told the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper: "I heard the baby's voice, and at that moment the rescuers had just arrived and managed to save the child. She had been flung to a higher spot by her mother," the BBC reported.

Heavy rains have devastated Henan province, resulting in catastrophic flooding. At least 33 people had died as of Friday.