Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

A mom threw her baby to safety as a mudslide hit their house in China. She died, but the child lived.

By Sinéad Baker
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5ute_0b5XsHYQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkWBP_0b5XsHYQ00
Video from Chinese state TV showing the rescue.

CCTV/BBC

  • A baby survived after her mother threw her to safety before a mudslide hit their home.
  • The mother died, but the baby was found alive after 24 hours in the rubble.
  • China's Henan province has been devastated by flooding that killed at least 33 people.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A mother who threw her baby to safety just before a mudslide hit their home in China saved the girl's life, but died in the process.

The BBC reported that the baby girl was pulled out of rubble in Wangzongdian, Henan province, on Wednesday.

She had been there around 24 hours.

She was brought to hospital and wasn't harmed, the BBC reported. The outlet said she was around three or four months old.

A rescue worker identified as Mr. Yang told reporters, per the BBC: "Just at that crucial moment she had lifted up her child, and that's why the baby girl lived."

A family member told the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper: "I heard the baby's voice, and at that moment the rescuers had just arrived and managed to save the child. She had been flung to a higher spot by her mother," the BBC reported.

Heavy rains have devastated Henan province, resulting in catastrophic flooding. At least 33 people had died as of Friday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide#Henan Province#Accident#Chinese#Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
BBC
Country
China
Related
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Snake Bites 5-Year-Old Sleeping Inside Home, Child Dies Before Receiving Treatment

A 5-year-old boy in India died after he was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping inside his home. The child, who lived in the state of Rajasthan, was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries due to delay in treatment, his family alleged. According to The Times of India, the victim, identified as Rishi Singh, was first taken to a government-run hospital; however, no doctors were available there.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
WorldInternational Business Times

Angry Mob Beats Leopard To Death After It Attacks Minor Boy

Leopard attacked a boy after being cornered by the villagers. Villagers say that their children are under constant threat of wild animal attacks. Experts say the loss of habitat is forcing leopards out in the open. In another instance of man-animal conflict, a leopard has been brutally beaten to death...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Dad Cremates 7 Family Members In 1 Day After They Slip, Drown In River

A 65-year-old man in India had to cremate seven family members and bury another Sunday. The deceased were swept away by strong currents in Saryu River while the family was on a religious pilgrimage. One more family member has yet to be located since being swept away by the river.
AccidentsInternational Business Times

Woman Dies After Accidentally Swallowing Artificial Tooth While Drinking Water

In a freak accident, a 43-year-old woman died after she swallowed her artificial tooth while drinking water. The woman, identified as S Rajalakshmi, replaced three front teeth with artificial ones nearly seven years ago at a private hospital in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, the Times of India reported Wednesday.
WorldNew York Post

Father who never stopped searching for abducted son reunited after 24 years

A dad in China has finally been reunited with his abducted son after 24 years of searching across the country and handing out missing-person flyers. Guo Gangtang, 51, began his pursuit to find his then-2-year-old son in 1997 after the boy was kidnapped while playing outside their home in a village in the eastern province of Shandong, the BBC reported.
AnimalsPhys.org

Injured baby elephant abandoned by rogue Chinese herd saved

A heavily injured baby elephant left behind by a migrating wild herd in southwest China has been rescued, state media reported Tuesday, the latest twist in a chaotic odyssey. The herd of Asian elephants has spent months roaming across Yunnan province, travelling more than 500 kilometres (310 miles) from their home nature reserve in one of the longest ever animal migrations of its kind in China.
Behind Viral VideosInternational Business Times

Chinese Influencer Falls 160 Feet To Her Death While Filming Video On Crane

An influencer from China died last week after falling from a crane while taking a video. Xiao Qiumei, a 23-year-old crane operator, regularly shared videos of her daily life on Tiktok where she had a following of about 100,000 people, the New York Post reported. In her final video, the influencer, who was said to be a mother of two, was speaking into a camera from a crane cabin before falling about 160 feet to her death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy