Salem, NH

Mind-Blowing America's Stonehenge is Located in Salem, New Hampshire. It's Pretty Amazing

By Chio Acosta
 10 days ago
If you can’t make it to Stonehenge in England, why not try NEW England’s Stonehenge? They even have an App for that on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Located on Haverhill Road in Salem, New Hampshire, marvel in the splendor of what is said to be the oldest man-made structure in the United States. Rocks and forests surround you. Historians believe it held significance to the solar and lunar calendar just like the Stonehenge across the pond!

Dover, NH
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

City
Salem, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Salem, NH
Lifestyle
