Mind-Blowing America’s Stonehenge is Located in Salem, New Hampshire. It’s Pretty Amazing

You can’t label people and judge them by those labels. Something I don’t talk about much, because I don’t think about labels much, is that my oldest son Jamie is on the Autism spectrum. To me, he is just “Jamie.” When I saw this story about Briar Poirier I immediately thought of my own son. Briar was doing his job as a cashier at Market Basket in Oxford, Massachusetts when a man came up about $3 short on his grocery bill. The way the man was dressed, Briar knew he was a veteran and opened up his wallet and paid the rest according to the autismsite.greatergood.com.