Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook’s ‘Metaverse’ Plans Meet Optimism and Scorn from Crypto Fans

By Tim Alper
cryptonews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has gone public with his ambitions to transform his social media giant into a “metaverse company,” a move that could potentially have an impact on the firm’s Diem stablecoin plans. In an interview with The Verge, Zuckerberg claimed that “a good vision for the metaverse...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Cryptocurrency#Startup#Verge#Gumi Cryptos Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Avatar
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Conversation UK

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a ‘metaverse company’ – what does that mean?

Mark Zuckerberg wants to reinvent Facebook. He has been telling analysts and journalists that he wants the company to lead the way to a completely different internet. He said:. In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company … In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
InternetWired UK

Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse already sucks

First floated in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is an idealised immersive successor of the internet – a virtual space where billions of users will move, interact, and operate across myriad different but interoperable worlds and situations, always retaining their avatar identities, virtual possessions, and digital currencies. It is hard to pin the Metaverse down (more on this later), but the shape one can make out amid the cyberpunk mist is some version of Ernest Cline’s novel Ready Player One meets Fortnite, meets virtual reality, meets blockchain. A game-y galaxy that seamlessly fuses with the Meatspace. What matters is that Metaverse is now the buzzword du jour, and that Facebook wants a piece of it. The bad news is that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse ambitions sound boring as hell.
Businesshypebeast.com

Elon Musk Calls Out Apple on Its App Store Fees: "Epic [Games] is Right"

Elon Musk is taking a jab at Apple, this time taking to Twitter to slam blast the tech giant for its App Store fees. In a tweet, Musk said, “Apple app store fees are a de facto global tax on the Internet. Epic is right.” In his post, he appears to take the side of software developer, Epic Games, which is currently suing Apple for its controversial App Store policies. Back in August 2020, Epic Games first filed a lawsuit against Apple when its hugely popular game, Fortnite was removed from the App Store. Apple reportedly chose to do so after Epic decided to offer its players a 20 percent discount on in-game currency so that players could go around Apple and just purchase from Epic directly.
BusinessTennessee Tribune

Facebook’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Features Leaked, Won’t Be A Standalone Device

WASHINGTON — Facebook has recently announced that the social media platform is launching its latest product, the Ray-Ban smart glasses, whose details haven’t been disclosed yet. The product was announced by Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg during the earnings call report for the second quarter of the company. “Looking...
Internetcryptopolitan.com

Facebook’s ‘Metaverse’ is Rocket Fuel for Blockchain Virtual Land Projects

Facebook, a trillion-dollar company with three billion users, recently announced that they’ll pivot towards a “metaverse company.”. This SciFi concept includes everything from virtual avatars to virtual assets, like art NFTs or even digital gold mines. The problem is that the proposed virtual world will come under the control of...
InternetPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Is Facebook ‘killing us’? New study investigates

Following the Surgeon General’s July 15 advisory on health misinformation and social media, President Joe Biden remarked that Facebook and other social media platforms are “killing people.”. Though Biden quickly backpedaled on his remark, Facebook rebutted it, citing instead its own study that showed increasing “vaccine acceptance” by U.S. Facebook...
Technologycryptonews.com

ElonPeg Launches BSC Token With Gamified Prediction Platform Planned

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. ELONPEG, the first social media pegged token on the Binance Smart Chain, has announced their updated Q3/Q4 roadmap as part of Project MESA (Make ElonPeg Sexy Again). This roadmap includes new social media integrations via custom smart contract oracles and decentralized apps (dApps) for gamified prediction events.
InternetPosted by
The Motley Fool

Facebook Is on a Collision Course With Shopify

Facebook is prioritizing e-commerce. Keeping more sales within the Facebook ecosystem could have negative consequences for Shopify. The effects of Apple's ad-targeting transparency initiative are still unclear. Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) core business has always been advertising. The company sells highly targeted ads alongside user-generated content to its audience of nearly half...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reason why the Facebook logo is blue: What is the reason?

It is called the Queen of Social Networks, and although it was not the first of its kind, Facebook was the first for many of us since its activation on February 4, 2004, the day that Mark Zuckerbeger, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz y Chris Hughes they made history at their university.
InternetMIT Technology Review

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
BusinessPosted by
Front Office Sports

Facebook's Oculus Move Taps Into Apple Health

Earnings season is upon us and I am … exhausted. But no rest for the weary, and Apple and Facebook were certainly anything but weary this week. Apple benefited greatly from prolonged work and learning from home trends (pushing individuals to purchase high-ticket personal computers) as overall revenue grew 36% year over year. Facebook similarly saw its highest growth numbers since 2016 as overall revenues grew 56% year over year, bolstered in large part by increased ad revenues and some of its “other” revenue streams including consumer hardware (looking at you Oculus).
NFLprotocol.com

Facebook wants to be like Snapchat

Welcome to another week of Big Tech patents. Google wants to make traffic reports more accurate, Amazon wants to make voice assistants more intelligent, Microsoft wants to make scheduling meetings more convenient, and a ton more. As always, remember that the big tech companies file all kinds of crazy patents...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg confirms Facebook will release its long-awaited Ray-Ban 'smart glasses' as part of his plans to become a 'metaverse company'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the social media giant's next product release – the long-rumored Ray-Ban 'smart glasses.'. The reveal was made during an earnings call on Wednesday, where Zuckerberg also mentioned the hardware is 'part of a much larger goal to help build the metaverse.'. 'It's a virtual environment....

Comments / 0

Community Policy