Atlantic City, NJ

Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City (Part 1)

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 10 days ago

It is time for a little surf and turf in this week's Top 6. I found some places to sample in Atlantic City.

Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge brings you an island vibe without having to leave New Jersey. You can stop by the main restaurant for a bite on the boards, or walk next door to the Biergarten for some classic German snacks and 30 different draught beers. I made my way to the beach bar to check out the hookah lounge and pool deck that's built right over the sand! There are beach chairs for lounging, bottle service sections for VIP partying, and a multitude of drinks and snacks to go around. My favorite was the grilled chicken panini with aioli, spinach and provolone cheese. The double cheese arancini balls were gooey and perfect, but you can't go wrong with the double patty bungalow burger!

For an ocean adventure, book a trip with Atlantic City Parasail . Owner Eric Redner, and his two co-captains Eric and Marty, knew just what to do and how to keep us safe. It's a watersport experience that's a boatload of fun, even if you're not ready to soar in the sky. I sacrificed my photographer, Denny, he's always down to get the best shot.

I got Denny back safe and sound, just in time for a visit to the Hard Rock Hotel 's lively lobby bar. You can sip, mingle, and boogie the night away at the social centerpiece of the casino, or explore the hotel to see the huge collection of music memorabilia, from Michael Jackson's glove to song lyrics handwritten by Britney Spears, and instruments held by some of the greatest musical legends of all time.

Stay tuned next Friday on Action News Mornings for Part 2!

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
