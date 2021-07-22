Falcon And The Winter Soldier Season 2: The Avengers Are Back with a Blast

BEFORE ITS DEBUT in March, no one really knew what to make of the new miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (FATWS). We knew it would follow closely on the heels of the events of Avengers: Endgame and would to some degree concern the legacy of Captain America. Early in the show, we are introduced to Isaiah Bradley, a Black super soldier covered up by the American government, and Karli Morgenthau and the Flag Smashers, a group of super soldiers fighting for some unknown and purportedly criminal aims. When the new Captain America, John Walker, is unveiled and eventually reveals himself to be an impulsive and violent militant, the stage of the show is set with a myriad of antagonists and circumstances poised to tread a compelling narrative trajectory. Despite this promising beginning, however, FATWS deserts its noble ambitions as the story moves forward and ends up back where it started: beseeching change, yet somehow also comfortable with the status quo.