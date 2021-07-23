Cancel
RUNE Recovers 11% After Crash and Thorchain USD 8M Hack

By Sead Fadilpašić
cryptonews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing another hack suffered by blockchain protocol Thorchain, and the sharp drop in RUNE's price, the coin is now recovering. The price of the native token crashed 23% in a couple of hours between July 22 and 23 (UTC). It has gone back up 11% since then. At 7:45, it's trading at around USD 4.

