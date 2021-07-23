Cancel
Environment

Weather Now: Quiet and comfy for tonight; beautiful on Saturday

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiet and comfortable conditions expected overnight. A good night to open the windows with temperatures dropping back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Dew points are also more manageable as well. HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions ». We’ll see lots of sunshine and warm temperatures...

Soaked: Rainfall recorded in RI 3 out of every 4 days in July

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Did it feel to you like July was nothing but cool and wet?. Well, that’s because it was for the most part. For much of the month, the jet stream dipped to the south of Southern New England, allowing for cooler air to settle in while presenting plenty of opportunities for rain and thunderstorms.

