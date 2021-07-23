Weather Now: Quiet and comfy for tonight; beautiful on Saturday

Ladies and gentlemen, you’re in for a treat weather wise today. Not only are we going to have some really phenomenal weather to kick off the morning, afternoon temperatures will be well below normal for this time of year. Thanks to Sunday night’s cold front, drier air has moved into Central Texas and we’ll leave the house this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s! Despite a lot of sunshine early on in the day and only a few clouds bubbling up late in the afternoon, highs should remain well below normal in the upper 80s and low 90s! Humidity is going to stay low throughout the entire day so late-day highs will NOT be accompanied by a heat index for anyone near and west of I-35. East of I-35, the heat index could be as high as about 94°. A stray shower or two is possible this afternoon anywhere in Central Texas, but odds are 10% or less so don’t count on a cooling shower to help cool you off.