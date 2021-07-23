New tastes a’plenty as Epcot International Food & Wine Fest gets underway

Festival-themed merchandise on sale at the 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., photographed Friday, July 16, 2021. The festival runs through November 20. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

Get ready, Epcot International Food & Wine fans, because, for the first time since the pandemic, festival-goers will be getting more than just a “taste of.”

It’s all semantics, really. No one’s ever gone hungry at an Epcot festival, least of all this one, which runs through Nov. 20 and features a host of new marketplaces with themes to make foodies adventurous and not-so-much take note.

As is the standard, the festival is included with the park admission but eats at the ever-expanding rotating roster of creative kiosks and cafes can add up, so if you’re keen on new tastes, hit those first.

Are you a passholder? Even better, because there are more new items to savor and sip than anyone could try in one visit. What’s more, 10 additional marketplaces will open on Oct. 1, joining the 20+ already serving. In summary: Pace yourself. There’s a ton to try. Proprietor of Festivals Rick DeCicco is excited about all of them, but the candied bacon at the Swanky Saucy Swine got a special call-out.

“Who wouldn’t want that in a Bloody Mary?” he asked.

Fair point. And if I had to pick one item for sampling at this new marketplace, located near Disney Traders, the Bourbon Bloody Mary ($11) would be it based on the tastes I’ve gotten so far.

“It’s a fantastic spicy bloody Mary finished with Woodford Reserve and garnished with barbecue spices,” says DeCicco. Carolina spices, to boot. It makes for a nice, not-overly-salty accompaniment to the generous beverage. Bonus: I could really taste the bourbon.

For those who place their festival emphasis on wine, DeCicco’s pick is the Rombauer Zinfandel ($9), a new California wine with a big, juicy-red bite alongside all that fatty pork. “Don’t miss that one,” he says. “It’s probably my favorite.”

I enjoyed the roasted porchetta with lemon-parsley salsa verde, another Swanky Saucy Swine offering (Theme Parks reporter Dewayne Bevil raved about the pork fat-roasted rosemary potatoes served alongside) and found the $6.25 price point quite reasonable. It’s also among the many gluten/wheat-friendly offerings from Disney chefs, and there are more than a few (four out of five menu items to be specific) at another new offering, the cutely named Brew-Wing at the Epcot Experience.

Everything’s in the name here, including what DeCicco touts as the most heat forward dish at the festival, the mango-habanero wings ($7.50). I haven’t sampled these yet, but DeCicco says Disney chefs aren’t afraid to heat it up a little bit, “and Chef Kevin really nailed these.”

“They’re spicy, they’re really, really good, and we’ve got three draft beers, three ciders and a rotating selection of canned beers - 30 to 40 of them throughout the festival — to pair with them and keep guests coming back.”

One of them is the Pineapple Vibes Blonde Ale from Orlando’s own Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company (the 2021 Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards winner for Best Brewery ), a nice pairing for the heat of those habanero wings.

What else might you enjoy about Brew-Wing? It’s air-conditioned, which makes it prime real estate as the Florida summer continues to heat up.

You’ll also find AC at the Rotunda Bistro, a new addition at the American Adventure where I passed over the warm choices for something cool: a chilled crab and avocado parfait ($6.50). The flavor on this caviar-topped beauty was nice and could benefit from a touch of a warm-up before consumption, allowing the crab flavors to open up a bit. Grab a glass of the festival-new Domaine Carneros Cuvée Brut Rosé ($8.50) and enjoy this space — never before opened in such a public way — while it comes up to temp.

Over in Mexico, you won’t find a climate-controlled marketplace, but they are offering it up via two new margaritas you can sample, ample pours at that. The pretty-in-pink El Tigre Margarita ($11.50) features Ojo de Tigre Mezcal with a range of exotic juices, including pomegranate and prickly pear with a Hibiscus Salt Rim. The La Clasica ($11) is made up of a boozy blend — Centinela Blanco Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur and Abasolo Corn Whiskey — and makes for an option that’s sweet but falls short of theme park-level sugaring.

Definitely worth considering, especially when faced with the lines at La Cava, lengthy even just after opening.

Check out the photo gallery for a lengthier showing of new items. I’ll be heading back for another round of exploration for sure — and again, when 10 new marketplaces open on Oct. 1.

Happy Food & Wine’ing, Disney fans!

