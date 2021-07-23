Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How much does it cost to run a smartphone?

By Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day I was chatting to someone about my Jackery Solar Generator setup, and the subject got onto how much money you can save. "I bet you could save a lot of money using that to charge up your iPhone!" I'd never thought about it, so I decided to...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Iphone 11 Pro#Macbook Pro#Battery Power#Jackery Solar Generator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

A Look at How Much Trips to Space Cost

Would you ever--if you ever had the access to that kind of money--spend $28 million on a seat to go to space?. What if I told you that that amount would buy you around 10 minutes in space?. An anonymous bidder spent that much on a seat before bowing out...
Small BusinessPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How Much Does It Cost To Build A Corporate Website

Finally, you are all set to start a website and take your business online, but before this, it's essential to know how to manage the process and how much it costs to build a corporate website. And the truth is that it is not dependent on one factor. There are a plethora of aspects that you need to keep in check!
LifestyleForbes

How Much Do Freezer Repairs Cost?

You open the freezer door expecting an arctic chill. If you’re instead met with a cool breeze and semi-melted ice cream, it’s a sign that your freezer needs professional attention. Nationally, it costs an average of $350 to repair a broken freezer. Type of Cost Amount. Average Cost. $350. Highest...
EconomyPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a Plumber Cost? The Average Rate for Hiring a Plumber

Plumbing is a much-appreciated but often forgotten part of a home. It’s the network of materials that make sure the water and sewer systems work appropriately behind the scenes so a home’s inhabitants can enjoy their modern conveniences. A homeowner will need to hire a plumber when installing any new fixtures that use water and especially when there’s a necessary repair. Doing your own plumbing repair is a recipe for disaster if you accidentally create a much bigger problem by using the wrong tool or securing a fixture improperly. If you’re wondering, “How much does a plumber cost?” the price range is $175 to $480, or an average of $327. These costs usually cover tasks like toilet repair, faucet installation, and leaky pipe repair. When budgeting for plumbing repairs or updates, review this list of considerations.
Carsmotorbiscuit.com

How Much Does an Original Tesla Roadster Cost?

With the big promises and hopeful soon release of the new Tesla Roadster, we are reminded of the original version of the car that many people forget even existed. While we know the electric car brand for its more popular Model S, Model X, and Model Y, the Tesla Roadster was the original vehicle. Based on a Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a unique and rare electric sports car that came out in very limited production. In fact, you might be hard-pressed to see one on the road today. It may be a collector’s item that comes at a high price, but it might not be as expensive as you think.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Garage Door Spring Replacement Cost?

Automatic garage doors have fast become a necessity in the modern world. Homeowners rely on them so much that it’s easy to forget that they eventually wear out and need replacement parts—until they suddenly won’t open. A broken garage door spring is the most common part that needs repair or replacement since it does the heavy lifting each time you use the door. A technician can perform a garage door spring repair for an average cost of $250, but the price could range between $150 and $350. The door size, type and number of springs, number of doors, location, and labor rates will determine the garage door spring replacement cost. Fortunately, a qualified professional can replace broken garage door springs and handle the problem safely; you’ll be back to driving into your garage in no time.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How Much Does Pokemon Unite Cost on All Platforms?

Somewhat surprisingly, Pokemon is entering the world of MOBAs very soon. Here's what we know about Pokemon Unite and whether it is free to play or not. The strategic team battle game is a partnership between The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. Pokemon Unite is aimed as a cross-platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
EnvironmentPosted by
BobVila

How Much Do Hurricane Shutters Cost?

Hurricane season is a yearly concern for many people living along the southeastern and eastern coast of the U.S. While there’s nothing you can do to avoid hurricanes in these regions, there are steps you can take to protect your property—and in some states, these measures are mandatory. Using hurricane shutters to protect windows and glass doors helps prevent damage from flying objects when your area is experiencing strong gales. Hurricane shutters cost between $1,941 and $5,716, with an average cost of $3,813. You can choose from several materials to protect your windows; just make sure they are correctly rated for hurricanes. The cost to install hurricane shutters is primarily driven by labor, materials, and the size and number of windows that need to be covered.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does it Cost to Rebuild a Wrecked McLaren?

Finding your dream supercar already wrecked might seem like a nightmare to some people, but it can also be a way to get a great car for a more affordable price. Of course, this typically requires some amount of elbow grease and work, which can vary depending on why the car is totaled, but for the most part, it can be a way to get a great car for cheaper than market value. There are a few things to keep in mind when looking at wrecked supercars, like Mclaren or Lamborghini cars, such as how much it will cost in parts and labor, as well as a few other costs because if you aren’t careful, you might just end up spending almost as much as you would be if you purchased the car in good, running condition.
ComputersTechRadar

The best cheap MacBook Pro deals, prices and sales in August 2021

It can be difficult to find truly cheap MacBook Pro deals. These are premium laptops, and the jewel in Apple's lineup of luxury laptops. That means they don't tend to lose too much of their value, however recent price drops have shown us that MacBook Pro deals perhaps aren't as rare these days as they once were.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

Are $2,000 monthly stimulus checks really going to happen? Here’s what you need to know

One of the main reasons we’ve gotten to the point in the US where three rounds of stimulus checks have now been sent out is because of how politically expedient it was to do this. The coronavirus pandemic, among other things, ripped a gaping hole in the economy. Tens of millions of people lost their jobs last year. Across the country, meanwhile, mask mandates are starting to come back, and many business restrictions may return, as well. All the while, a petition calling for more stimulus payments — specifically, recurring monthly stimulus checks — continues racking up signatures. Today’s Top Deal Unreal...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy