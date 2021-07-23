Cancel
Kent County, MI

Lightning strike ruptures gas line in Caledonia Township

By FOX 17 News
 10 days ago
Emergency crews responded to a ruptured gas line in Kent County early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. along Winding Creek Drive SE in Caledonia Township.

The homeowner tells us they heard a low boom, saw the fire and immediately called 911. Fire crews responded within minutes, but couldn't do anything because gas line was still on.

Officials told us early on it caused a tree to catch fire after lightning struck the gas line.

The line is underground with no access point above ground, so Consumers Energy brought a Bobcat to gain access.

This whole process will take a few hours.

No injuries were reported and fire crews remained on scene but so far the fire is being well contained because of the rain and no wind.

Power and gas have been shut off to four customers in the area.

Consumers Energy tells us the gas was shut off midday Friday so crews could make repairs, with service estimated to be restored in the afternoon.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

