The Alton Municipal Band is kicking off the seventh week of Concerts in the Park with an Evening with Erin Bode at Riverview Park at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and again at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Haskell Park. Conductor Jennifer Shenberger will take the podium and warm your hearts with a wonderful selection of music for the evening featuring vocalist Erin Bode from Nashville, Tenn. It has been two years since Erin Bode performed with the Alton Municipal Band at their Holiday Concert at the Alton Square Mall in December of 2019. Bode will be singing several favorites, including: “But Not for Me,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “I Know Why,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right” and “Like Someone In Love.” We are extremely excited to have her back again and this time we are outside, less restrictive, where it is safer and there is air. It will be relaxing and just sort of beautiful to hear her voice again.