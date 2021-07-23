Cancel
Reliever Sergio Romo giving A's another late-innings option

By Matt Kawahara, San Francisco Chronicle
northwestgeorgianews.com
 10 days ago

Romo's first three appearances after the All-Star break reflected a responsibility the A's reliever did not command earlier in the season. Last Friday, Romo drew the top of the ninth with the A's trailing Cleveland by a run. A scoreless inning put him in line for the win when Jed Lowrie hit a walk-off homer. On Sunday, Romo entered in a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the eighth inning of a one-run game. He struck out Roberto Perez to escape the jam.

