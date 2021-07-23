AG Merrick Garland meets with Chicago police, community leaders with launch of 'strike force'

US Attorney General Merrick Garland continues his visit in Chicago Friday as a new federal task force to help crackdown on illegal gun trafficking.

It's part of the new federal plan to target illegal guns and those who traffic them into Chicago.

"We are learning from the past," Garland explained. "This is a tactic which is to work on networks of gun trafficking, which are bringing the guns into the city. Take those down."

The multi-jurisdictional strike force will use federal, state, and local resources to combat the growing problem.

Chicago is of five cities experiencing a major surge in violence where the strike forces will operate.

Garland arrived in Chicago Thursday and has been meeting with police and community leaders. CPD giving him a behind the scenes look at the local crime fighting effort.

On Friday, he met with leaders from teh US Attorney's Office, FBI, ATF, DEA and the US Marshals Service.

"I'm not here from Washington to tell you what to do," Garland said at the meeting. "I'm here from Washington to find out what we can do to help you and cooperation among all these agencies that I'm seeing around me are the key for this to work, so I hope we have a productive set of meetings about how we can work together with each other and what we can do to help."

The meeting comes as Chicago police question three people of interest in two mass shootings in Lawndale.

On Thursday, Garland also went to St. Agatha Church to meet with community groups working to stop criminal activity.

"Community support, trust, is what help police," he said. "Police help community trust."

Garland noted the shooting of two ATF agents and a CPD officer in June. The strike force will coordinate efforts not only go after guns, but the source of them and those who traffic them to Chicago.

"This is a long term effort, there's not a short term infusion of resources, this is a long term coordinated, multi-jurisdictional cross jurisdictional effort and that's the critical piece that we all can do coming together," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The strike forces will not bring in any additional resources, but seek to leverage existing one and better coordinate efforts across jurisdictions to track guns coming into Chicago from out of state. Still, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called it a game changer.

"If you pick up a gun, if you shoot into a crowd, not only are we going to find you, we are going to take you to federal court. We are going to ship you off to South Dakota and you will never see your family again. So, the choice is yours," she said.

"That is the real benefit of this collaboration is that we are not just focused on Chicago, we can go find and trace these guns so that we can hold them accountable," said CPD Supt. David Brown.