People want to make careers here. But they are often deafened by the noise that surrounds them. Suppose you are someone who just got awed by the flashy terms of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science and have decided to either get a degree in one of these fields or pivot your career and enter into the data industry. You get in on the hype, jump on the bandwagon, enroll in Andrew Ng’s courses on Coursera, some more courses on Udacity, buy some detailed books and scour through them, start Kaggling, implement some projects and publish research papers. You start feeling good for what you have accomplished. But when you go and apply for a job or an internship, you don’t get it and you wonder why.