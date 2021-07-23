Giants storm back again in the ninth, take 3-game lead over Dodgers in West
Jul. 23—LOS ANGELES — Given the nature of the Giants' four-game series at Dodger Stadium, sticking around to the very end made sense. The two previous games were decided in the ninth inning, and even when L.A. pulled ahead in the fourth inning and Walker Buehler his usual dazzling self Thursday, there was a prevailing "this isn't over yet" feeling. And it wasn't, courtesy of yet another blown save by Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen that handed San Francisco a 5-3 victory.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
