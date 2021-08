July 26-Aug 1: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more info on baseball.Here's a daily look at baseball: SUNDAY, AUG. 1 Pro baseball Rangers 4, Mariners 3 — Jonah Heim ended the game for the second consecutive day, homering in the bottom of the ninth for the Texas win over Seattle. Andy Ibanez had tied it at 3-3 with a two-run shot just before Heim's homer. Both homers came against Seattle reliever Erik Swanson. The loss ruined a fine outing by Marco Gonzales, who allowed five hits and one run while striking out four and walking none...