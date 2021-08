With the 2021 MLB draft in the books, it’s time to update our Top 30 prospects list, but we decided to not only update our rankings, but expand them as well!. After more than a year of having no minor league baseball to watch, the nightly routine of firing up MiLB TV and watching the future of the Baltimore Orioles organization has been a real joy. Players we had all but written off have resurrected themselves and showed sustained growth in most cases, prospects who weren’t close to being on our radar are now demanding our attention, and the cream of the crop has certainly met expectations, which has helped create a sense of optimism while watching the season unfold.