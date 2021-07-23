TSTC graduates needed in water, wastewater treatment fields
It takes a process, with trained people overseeing it, to make sure water stays clean and wastewater gets treated. “There is an increase in demand for wastewater treatment process operators, but the number of jobs in this career field is less than jobs available in chemical plants and oil refineries,” said Nick Cram, lead instructor in Texas State Technical College’s Process Operations Technology program. “The benefits of a job in wastewater treatment is a day schedule, very few weekends, and you don’t work a 12-hour swing shift.”www.panolawatchman.com
Comments / 0