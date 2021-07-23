Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City (Part 1)

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It is time for a little surf and turf in this week's Top 6. I found some places to sample in Atlantic City. Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge brings you an island vibe without having to leave New Jersey. You can stop by the main restaurant for a bite on the boards, or walk next door to the Biergarten for some classic German snacks and 30 different draught beers. I made my way to the beach bar to check out the hookah lounge and pool deck that's built right over the sand! There are beach chairs for lounging, bottle service sections for VIP partying, and a multitude of drinks and snacks to go around. My favorite was the grilled chicken panini with aioli, spinach and provolone cheese. The double cheese arancini balls were gooey and perfect, but you can't go wrong with the double patty bungalow burger!