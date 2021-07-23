Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Top 6 spots to visit in Atlantic City (Part 1)

By Jessica Boyington
6abc
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It is time for a little surf and turf in this week's Top 6. I found some places to sample in Atlantic City. Bungalow Restaurant and Lounge brings you an island vibe without having to leave New Jersey. You can stop by the main restaurant for a bite on the boards, or walk next door to the Biergarten for some classic German snacks and 30 different draught beers. I made my way to the beach bar to check out the hookah lounge and pool deck that's built right over the sand! There are beach chairs for lounging, bottle service sections for VIP partying, and a multitude of drinks and snacks to go around. My favorite was the grilled chicken panini with aioli, spinach and provolone cheese. The double cheese arancini balls were gooey and perfect, but you can't go wrong with the double patty bungalow burger!

6abc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf And Turf#Wpvi#Bungalow Restaurant#German#The Hard Rock Hotel#Action News Mornings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Brigantine, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Middle fingers, servers in tears. How N.J. pandemic dining got ugly.

Once the middle fingers started flying, Stacey Chiarolanza knew she had to do something. The owner of Aunt B’s Ice Cream in Brigantine posted on social media in mid July, and in the shop itself, asking customers to be more patient — moreover to stop harassing and throwing garbage at her largely teen-aged staff — as the shop dealt with long lines and favorite flavors out of stock.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Spirit flights canceled at Atlantic City Airport

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and Monday, creating cascading problems for travelers. A spokesman for Spirit Airlines, the only commercial carrier that flies out of the airport, said the airline made some “proactive cancellations.”. The...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

The 11th best burger in the U.S. is flipped right here in N.J.

A burger served in Jersey City was just named one of the best in the United States, but not the burger you’re probably imagining. White Star Bar, the casual American restaurant with two locations in one of New Jersey’s hottest food towns, was just named the No. 11-best burger in the country by Big 7 Travel.
Restaurants6abc

Instagram alert! Sip into these over-the-top cocktails in New Jersey

FREEHOLD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey restaurant has a cocktail fit for anyone's Instagram feed. Using the power of social media, the team at 618 Restaurant has turned flavorful and extravagant cocktails into a marketing sensation. "The followers that we've gained is purely through photos. So when we see...
Chester County, PA6abc

Longwood Gardens, beer gardens highlight the best of Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A trip to Chester County is packed with fun outdoor activities. Longwood Gardens is the crown jewel of America's Garden Capital, which includes more than 35 gardens within 30 miles of Philadelphia. You can take in the epic illuminated fountain shows Thursday through Saturday nights. They also have a beer garden that features locally made beers featuring fruit grown on site.
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Responds to “Rude” Teens

A mid-summer night out in Ocean City enjoying a vacation or just a good time among friends in your hometown is what the resort, with 2.5 miles of Boardwalk, clean beaches and family-friendly entertainment, is all about. But what if that night out is disrupted by rowdy teens? They aren’t...
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Scenes from the Perfect Tenn Fest in Atlantic City

Atlantic City's Tennessee Avenue celebrated its ongoing transformation into a burgeoning commercial district Saturday via the Perfect Tenn Festival, a community block party featuring live music, art, food, vendors and more. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Makes Top 100 of World’s Greatest Places to Visit

Missouri has some of the best places to visit, but there is one city the outshines them all. Time.com put together a list of the World's Greats Places to Visit in 20212, and St. Louis made the list. The have dubbed St. Louis as "A Reinvigorated Downtown," and I have to agreed. The work that has been done to Union Station, the new Busch Stadium, and the ever-growing Ballpark Village there is so much to love about the St. Louis Downtown Area.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

Brown’s part in Atlantic City reinvention adds to its momentum

The reinvention of Atlantic City took another significant step forward this week with the appointment of state Sen. Chris Brown as senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy for city affairs. From his new position in the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services, Brown will spearhead state initiatives...
Saint Petersburg, FLmyq105.com

El Cap in St. Pete: 3rd Time The Charm?

El Cap is a St. Pete legend. It’s charming. But will my third time visiting be the charm? El Cap survived COVID-19 shutdowns. It’s survived the invasion of fancy “gourmet burger” joints and chains from around the country. To still be in business 40 years takes something special. I just haven’t found what that special is.
Reading, PA6abc

Reading Terminal welcomes 1st Filipino restaurant, Tambayan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tambayan has been open for less than two weeks and already Owner Kathy Mirano is having trouble keeping up with demand. Her restaurant at Reading Terminal is believed to be the first in the market's nearly 130-year-history to serve up Filipino fare. Signature dishes include the pancit-...
Mercer County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

These New Jersey cities are the safest

Everybody wants to live in a safe area, right? The problem is finding out where those cities are. Well, now there’s a survey out that ranks American cities on their safety, and New Jersey is well represented. The rankings were compiled by AdvisorSmith, a business insurance website, using data from...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Aldo Nardiello, Business Partner Manager

Role: I have been in my current role for about six months now. The Business Partners program is a new group within People & Culture that connects the resources and expertise of People & Culture with the rest of City Light. I am a part of the team that serves as the initial point of contact for People & Culture matters, and we work to assist and guide our colleagues through the various processes/programs.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

There’s BEER CHEESE (!!!) at a Reopened Magic Kingdom Snack Spot!

Disney World is having so many reopenings! There’s a ton to look forward to right now with spots like Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto reopening last week and attractions like Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor and Turtle Talk with Crush on the way. Today, we’ve another piece of reopening news for you,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy