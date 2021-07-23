Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Letters: The nursing home industry should offer incentives for Covid vaccinated employees

Florida Times-Union
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother has severe dementia and is deteriorating. The Nursing home in which she resides is now in “Code Red” and allows NO VISITORS. Just prior to the facility’s shutdown, I was visiting and watched as the front door gate keeper engaged in what is referred to as “ COVID THEATER” … that is taking visitors' temperature and urging handwashing. We know that this is not helpful. Meanwhile, several staff members walked in, all of whom stated they had not been vaccinated. Not that this was surprising. The Sunshine State is home to over 700 nursing homes and only 42 percent of the workers are fully vaccinated.

