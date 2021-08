You must have heard someone saying that the hosting and domain business is on the decline and yet every day more new websites are being created in the cloud. In fact, once you will be done reading this post, there will be at least 50 new websites created all around the world. This is the reason Hosting Business is growing exponentially and the world of online business is tending to be in everyone’s hands. Due to all this, every new business wants to be on the internet in all possible ways.