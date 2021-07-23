Cancel
Gardening

Choose clematis vines carefully

The Ledger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve lived in the North or moved here from temperate Asia or Europe, it’s likely your favorite vine back home was a species or variety of Clematis. Those plants won’t grow here, but some clematis with lovely flowers will. One — sweet autumn clematis — can even be invasive in Central Florida and should be avoided. Among the best for Central Florida are Duchess of Albany, with pink flowers, and Lady Diana, with tulip-shaped, reddish-pink flowers and contrasting stamens. A variety that some gardeners succeed with but others declare tricky is Clematis florida Sieboldiana, which boasts white-and-purple blossoms. We also have native species, including the white-flowered C. crispa and C. reticulata, with small purple flowers.

