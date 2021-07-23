Choose clematis vines carefully

If you’ve lived in the North or moved here from temperate Asia or Europe, it’s likely your favorite vine back home was a species or variety of Clematis. Those plants won’t grow here, but some clematis with lovely flowers will. One — sweet autumn clematis — can even be invasive in Central Florida and should be avoided. Among the best for Central Florida are Duchess of Albany, with pink flowers, and Lady Diana, with tulip-shaped, reddish-pink flowers and contrasting stamens. A variety that some gardeners succeed with but others declare tricky is Clematis florida Sieboldiana, which boasts white-and-purple blossoms. We also have native species, including the white-flowered C. crispa and C. reticulata, with small purple flowers.