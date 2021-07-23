Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Police: Armed person stole ambulance with patient inside

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — An armed suspect stole an ambulance early Friday while a patient and a firefighter were inside, Houston police said.

The suspect is accused of running the ambulance off the road, the department said in a series of tweets. Then, a firefighter behind the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left on the side of the road.

A patient and another firefighter were in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said they used a GPS to track down the ambulance. The armed suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
290K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Houston Police Department#Gps#The Ambulance#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Man killed in shooting outside Hillsboro bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday outside a Hillsboro bar, police said. Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Officers found Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales, 40, dead in the...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Maryland shooting

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Two women are dead after a shooting in Landover over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Village Green Drive on Friday night found three women outside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. One woman died on the scene a second died a short time later at a hospital, and a third woman’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Cass County, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Four killed in Cass Count crash involving tractor-trailer

GARDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died following a crash on Missouri 7 in Cass County. KMBC-TV reports the preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer headed south lost control and went off the road the Garden City bridge about 11:15 a.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer crossed the grassy median that divides the highway, entered the northbound lanes and struck an SUV head-on.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Associated Press

Chief: Video ‘looks bad,’ shows Detroit cop slugging man

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit police chief said Monday he has “serious concerns” after seeing video of an officer slugging a man in the popular Greektown nightlife area. A 45-second video posted on social media shows a man falling to the ground after being slugged in the face. There appeared to be commotion at the time with many officers patrolling Greektown on foot and on horses.
Bellingham, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Woman pleads guilty to terror charge on train tracks

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Bellingham woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a terrorist attack and violence against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in northwestern Washington, while another Bellingham woman is scheduled to go to trial later this month. Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche were each...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Body of missing Kansas swimmer found at Cheney Reservoir

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The body of a swimmer who went missing over the weekend at Cheney Reservoir has been found, authorities said. A fisherman contacted the Cheney State Park office Monday morning after finding what he thought might be the body of the man who disappeared Saturday near M&M Campground, which is along the southeast corner of the lake, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy