DiNardo Foundation makes donation to Riverside Shore Memorial
ONANCOCK, Virginia – Two generous donations from the Ignatius DiNardo Foundation in Salisbury, Maryland are helping patients in need on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The foundation was created after the early and unexpected 2019 death of beloved Salisbury internist Ignatius DiNardo, M.D. who had served his community and his patients for decades with generosity and dedication. DiNardo’s family created the foundation to honor his memory through helping others.shoredailynews.com
