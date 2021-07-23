Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

When Will Russia’s MC-21 Narrowbody Challenger Enter Service?

By Linnea Ahlgren
simpleflying.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelayed by trade sanctions, Russia’s new narrowbody jetliner, the MC-21, now seems set to enter service with Rossiya Russian Airlines in summer 2022. The carrier has announced that, after assurances from manufacturers, it has already begun training crew and developing a route network for the new planes. Meanwhile, international customers will have to wait until at least 2025, as Russia focuses on beating Airbus and Boeing on its home turf.

