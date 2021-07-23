Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street heads for records as it closes tumultuous week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcF4W_0b5XkmR900

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rose toward records on Wall Street Friday, as the market continued to roar back from its short-lived swoon at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 index was 1% higher at 4,409, as of 2:57 p.m. Eastern time. If it stays there, it would beat its all-time high of 4,384.63 set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 196 points, or 0.6%, to 35,019 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

All three indexes are on track to gain at least 1% for the week and set records, essentially brushing off the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the S&P 500 on Monday. That drop was caused by worries about a potentially sharp slowdown in the economy due to a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus. But the S&P 500 has since climbed four straight days, as big companies reported better profits than expected and as investors once again saw any dip in stocks as merely a chance to buy low.

The economy continues to recover at a torrid pace, with the question being how much growth will slow in upcoming months and years. A preliminary report from IHS Markit on Friday indicated U.S. manufacturing growth may be unexpectedly accelerating in July, though growth in services industries looks to be slowing more than economists expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury gave up some of its gain following the release of the report, but it still rose to 1.28% from 1.26% late Thursday. For months, it has been sending an alarm of concern about the economy as it dropped from a perch of roughly 1.75% in late March. But outside of Monday's sudden swoon, the S&P 500 has mostly continued to plod higher.

Staffing provider Robert Half International jumped 7.5% for Friday's biggest gain in the S&P 500 after it reported revenue and profit for the latest quarter that topped Wall Street's expectations. It said it's seeing a broad-based, global acceleration in demand for its services.

It led a widespread rally across the market, where 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 were rising. Communications stocks led the way after Twitter reported results that blew past Wall Street’s forecasts on growing advertising demand. It climbed 3.6%. Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 25.4% after reporting results that were much better than expected.

American Express rose 1.4% as spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues fueled a second-quarter revenue surge and solid profits.

On the losing end was Intel, which fell despite also reporting solid second-quarter earnings. It lost 6.2% over concerns that supply chain problems could hurt the company. Supply problems are causing a chip shortage worldwide that is impacting a variety of industries while demand continues rising.

Boston Beer Co., which brews Samuel Adams, plunged 24.8% after reporting weak second-quarter financial results as sales of its hard seltzer fizzled.

As Wall Street looks through 2021 and into next year, a key concern remains the potential for “stagflation,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. That's when inflation continues rising while economic growth stagnates. Most analysts expect growth to continue moderating as the pandemic fades and the U.S. government and Federal Reserve ease their support.

“How do we get from hypergrowth to stagflation, how do you price that in?” he said. “That's a key overhang.”

In European stock markets, indexes also rallied by roughly 1%. Asian stock markets were mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.4% and South Korea's Kospi up 0.1%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
50K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Ihs Markit#Treasury#Robert Half International#American Express#Boston Beer Co#European#Asian#Hang Seng#Kospi#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Stocks
Country
South Korea
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Businessfxempire.com

Inflation Climbs Higher, but Gold Closes Sharply Lower

However, it came in under analyst expectations and forecasts, which was one factor that took gold prices lower on the last trading day of July 2021. Know where Gold is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks wipe out gains after Dow touches record high

U.S. equity markets turned lower Monday afternoon as investors digested a trio of corporate deals and more earnings and looked ahead to the possibility of additional fiscal stimulus. The Dow traded down as many as 30 points before clawing its way back into positive territory. The index had gained 257...
StocksPosted by
Action News Jax

Stocks start August higher after posting 6th monthly gain

Stocks were rising Monday as investors embraced another strong set of earnings as well as progress in Washington on passing a large infrastructure package. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains. The Dow...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound. The Senate on Sunday unveiled the bipartisan plan to...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Pares Early Gains As Nasdaq Leads; Square Stock Soars On This News

Stocks held modest gains on the first trading day of August with the Nasdaq leading but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagging. At around 1:40 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq rose less than 0.5%, the S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the Dow Jones industrials climbed less than 0.1% in the stock market today. The Dow had popped above the 35,000 level early, rising as much as 0.7%, before paring gains. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.3%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Start the Week Higher

Investing.com - U.S. Stock futures moved higher in overnight trade on Sunday after retreating from fresh all-time highs touched last week, with all three major benchmarks posting the 6 th consecutive month of gains in July as weaker than local expected data, surging infections of the coronavirus Delta variant and a dovish Federal Reserve bolstered appetites for riskier assets.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in August

Robinhood's investing app has acted as a magnet for retail investors. Quite a few of the most-popular stocks on Robinhood are poor-performing companies. The smartest move retail investors have made is to trust in the FAANG stocks. For more than a year, volatility has been a big theme for Wall...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Dull start to the week amid downbeat data, covid concerns

US equities post minor losses to kick-start the week, Treasury yields close the lowest since February. Escalating virus woes, softer prints of US ISM PMI and deadlock over infrastructure spending weigh on sentiment. Company news from Square, ON Semiconductors and Tesla couldn’t save the bulls. US shares kick-start the week...
StocksZacks.com

Top 6 Momentum Stocks to Tap Wall Street Rally in August

Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021, after a stellar run in 2020 despite the pandemic. The momentum continued in the first month of the second half also. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the SP 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — gained 1.2%, 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively, in July.
MarketsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Global stocks rise even as China's manufacturing slows

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Global stocks started the week higher Monday, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries continued to be hammered by the delta variant. Investors were spurred by encouraging earnings on Wall Street, which recently wrapped up another strong month. The S&P 500 notched...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles After Sprinting Out of the Blocks

Stocks were on pace for a broadly positive session Monday, but they ended up turning in a mixed performance by the close as investors chewed on a number of headlines. Over the weekend, the Senate unveiled the full text of a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, helping provide a lift in today's early trade, including for a number of infrastructure-related picks.
StocksPosted by
UPI News

Dow falls nearly 100 points as 10-year treasury yield dips

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 100 points on Monday as investors sold off shares late in the session and the 10-year treasury yield dipped. The blue-chip index dropped 97.31 points, or 0.28%, and the S&P 500 slid 0.18% while the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.057%.
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy