Shepard Fairey rose to fame through his ‘Obey’ sticker campaign that he eventually turned into the global brand, and is perhaps most well-known now as the man behind the famous 2008 Obama ‘Hope’ poster. Now he is coming to Boston to create a mural as part of an initiative to raise awareness about the need for ocean conservation. Fairey joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston to talk about it. His mural, which will be on the side of Boston’s New England Aquarium, will feature the endangered North Atlantic right whale.