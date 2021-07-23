Man shot in north Tulsa, police looking for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting near North Peoria Avenue and East Pine Street early Friday morning.

TPD says they got the call about a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. and when they got to the scene, they learned one man had shot another.

According to Sergeant James Bohanan, the suspect used a shotgun to shoot the victim in his side.

Police say one of the men is a current boyfriend and the other is an ex-boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The suspect is driving a 1998 Ford F-150 extended cab truck, according to police.

Sergeant Bohanan says police know who the suspect is and are working to find him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group