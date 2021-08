A press conference by Republican House members including Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) ended abruptly on Tuesday as protesters swarmed the scene. The event was held outside the Justice Department and centered on “demanding answers” from Attorney General Merrick Garland about the treatment of those who had been arrested in connection with January’s unrest in Washington, D.C. It was besieged from the start by a man loudly blowing a whistle as the members of Congress attempted to speak. The man, standing just feet behind an apparent member of the media, persisted despite a confrontation with the hapless journalist, who pleaded with him to refrain.