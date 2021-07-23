How much does it cost to run a smartphone?

Bottom Line This multi-outlet power strip by Belkin can absorb up to 4,320 joules of surge and protect a wide array of electronic devices, including phones, satellite and cable boxes. For about $30, the APC Surge Protector offers 12 AC outlets and the same maximum surge rating (4,320) as the Belkin Pivot Plug. It has two USB ports too. The AmazonBasics 8-outlet power strip offers an impressive surge suppression (4,500 joules) and fire resistance, for less than $20. This wall adapter includes five widely spaced AC outlets, three USB-A ports and one USB-C port to easily charge portable devices. This Kasa model is an ETL-certified smart surge protector that lets you control your devices (even if they’re not smart) with your phone or a voice command.
