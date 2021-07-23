How much does it cost to run a smartphone?

With the big promises and hopeful soon release of the new Tesla Roadster, we are reminded of the original version of the car that many people forget even existed. While we know the electric car brand for its more popular Model S, Model X, and Model Y, the Tesla Roadster was the original vehicle. Based on a Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a unique and rare electric sports car that came out in very limited production. In fact, you might be hard-pressed to see one on the road today. It may be a collector’s item that comes at a high price, but it might not be as expensive as you think.