Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How much does it cost to run a smartphone?

By Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe other day I was chatting to someone about my Jackery Solar Generator setup, and the subject got onto how much money you can save. "I bet you could save a lot of money using that to charge up your iPhone!" I'd never thought about it, so I decided to...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Iphone 11 Pro#Macbook Pro#Battery Power#Jackery Solar Generator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
Andre Oentoro

How Much Does It Cost To Build A Corporate Website

Finally, you are all set to start a website and take your business online, but before this, it's essential to know how to manage the process and how much it costs to build a corporate website. And the truth is that it is not dependent on one factor. There are a plethora of aspects that you need to keep in check!
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

Solvolt Solar Charger Reviews – What to Know Before Buying!

Charge on the go with the world’s most compact and lightest solar charger, the Solvolt Solar Charger. Weighing just 14oz, this solar-powered device charges up to two USB devices simultaneously wherever and whenever you need it. There are hundreds if not thousands of solar chargers in the market today, but a high percentage of them don’t deliver as advertised. This is not the case with Solvolt Solar Charger. It comes in handy during emergencies or when traveling far away from home. It is also a welcome companion when a blackout strikes.
JobsCleanTechnica

Does It Cost You More To Run Your Lawnmower Than Your Car?

I used to own the only Tesla Model 3 (probably the only electric car) in my suburb of Bracken Ridge 18 km from the central business district of Brisbane. Now, I see another red one at the local supermarket, a grey one at the library, and a few white ones just cruising around. As my grandmother would say in a strong Yorkshire accent, “They’ll be common as muck soon!”
LifestyleForbes

How Much Do Freezer Repairs Cost?

You open the freezer door expecting an arctic chill. If you’re instead met with a cool breeze and semi-melted ice cream, it’s a sign that your freezer needs professional attention. Nationally, it costs an average of $350 to repair a broken freezer. Type of Cost Amount. Average Cost. $350. Highest...
EconomyPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a Plumber Cost? The Average Rate for Hiring a Plumber

Plumbing is a much-appreciated but often forgotten part of a home. It’s the network of materials that make sure the water and sewer systems work appropriately behind the scenes so a home’s inhabitants can enjoy their modern conveniences. A homeowner will need to hire a plumber when installing any new fixtures that use water and especially when there’s a necessary repair. Doing your own plumbing repair is a recipe for disaster if you accidentally create a much bigger problem by using the wrong tool or securing a fixture improperly. If you’re wondering, “How much does a plumber cost?” the price range is $175 to $480, or an average of $327. These costs usually cover tasks like toilet repair, faucet installation, and leaky pipe repair. When budgeting for plumbing repairs or updates, review this list of considerations.
Carsmotorbiscuit.com

How Much Does an Original Tesla Roadster Cost?

With the big promises and hopeful soon release of the new Tesla Roadster, we are reminded of the original version of the car that many people forget even existed. While we know the electric car brand for its more popular Model S, Model X, and Model Y, the Tesla Roadster was the original vehicle. Based on a Lotus Elise, the Roadster was a unique and rare electric sports car that came out in very limited production. In fact, you might be hard-pressed to see one on the road today. It may be a collector’s item that comes at a high price, but it might not be as expensive as you think.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How much do VALORANT Points cost?

Items in the VALORANT store can be purchased using an in-game currency called VP. The store rotates on a daily basis, displaying cosmetic items like weapon and melee skins. Bundles, which include a range of cosmetics from gun buddies to player cards, also appear in the store with Riot’s bi-weekly patches.
RetailPosted by
BGR.com

The $60 thermometer bought by 1M+ people in 2020 is only $19.99 right now at Amazon

You might not be familiar with the brand iHealth, and that’s understandable. The company doesn’t spend anything on advertising here in the US. It focuses on modern home health care products that feature elevated designs like high-end consumer electronics. Since it doesn’t have a massive marketing budget though, its products are usually very affordable. That changed last year, however, when the brand’s flagship iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer skyrocketed in price to $60. It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but it wasn’t an issue of greed. Shipping issues and sky-high tariffs on Chinese imports caused...
Electronicsmoney.com

The Best Surge Protectors and Power Strips for your Money

Bottom Line This multi-outlet power strip by Belkin can absorb up to 4,320 joules of surge and protect a wide array of electronic devices, including phones, satellite and cable boxes. For about $30, the APC Surge Protector offers 12 AC outlets and the same maximum surge rating (4,320) as the Belkin Pivot Plug. It has two USB ports too. The AmazonBasics 8-outlet power strip offers an impressive surge suppression (4,500 joules) and fire resistance, for less than $20. This wall adapter includes five widely spaced AC outlets, three USB-A ports and one USB-C port to easily charge portable devices. This Kasa model is an ETL-certified smart surge protector that lets you control your devices (even if they’re not smart) with your phone or a voice command.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Garage Door Spring Replacement Cost?

Automatic garage doors have fast become a necessity in the modern world. Homeowners rely on them so much that it’s easy to forget that they eventually wear out and need replacement parts—until they suddenly won’t open. A broken garage door spring is the most common part that needs repair or replacement since it does the heavy lifting each time you use the door. A technician can perform a garage door spring repair for an average cost of $250, but the price could range between $150 and $350. The door size, type and number of springs, number of doors, location, and labor rates will determine the garage door spring replacement cost. Fortunately, a qualified professional can replace broken garage door springs and handle the problem safely; you’ll be back to driving into your garage in no time.
TechnologyNew Haven Register

The arrival of shitcoins? A toilet pays you for your waste

It seems that there are already cryptocurrencies based on anything, but human waste? That is the BeeVi proposal, a toilet that will pay you for your waste and turn it into fuel. Chae Jae-won, the creator of this ingenious device, is a professor of environmental engineering at the Ulsan National...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How Much Does Pokemon Unite Cost on All Platforms?

Somewhat surprisingly, Pokemon is entering the world of MOBAs very soon. Here's what we know about Pokemon Unite and whether it is free to play or not. The strategic team battle game is a partnership between The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. Pokemon Unite is aimed as a cross-platform game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
ElectronicsPhandroid

Aukey PowerZeus 500: puts your power bank to shame

Power banks are so common these days that it would be a surprise if someone you know does not own one. They’re great for keeping our phones and tablets powered up, but beyond that, they don’t really have that much use. Is your home out of power due to a blackout? Or are you out camping and need to power a lamp? Forget about using a power bank.

Comments / 1

Community Policy