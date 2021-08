With the 2021-22 season fast approaching, new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo got another look at his squad during their 3-1 friendly victory over MK Dons. It was a routine victory for Spurs, with Son Heung-min putting the visitors ahead in the first half before Dele Alli - who was given the captain's armband - and Lucas Moura wrapped up the result in the second period.