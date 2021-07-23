Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Unvaccinated Man Hospitalized With COVID-19 Still Refuses To Get The Vaccine

By Lee Moran
HuffingtonPost
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unvaccinated man who was hospitalized in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, after he contracted COVID-19 and developed severe pneumonia said he still won’t get the vaccine. “Before you got sick, if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?” CBS News’ David Begnaud asked Scott Roe on his hospital bed at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in an interview this week.

