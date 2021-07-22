Reynolds Appoints Badding to Court of Appeals

DES MOINES, Iowa—Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, Iowa, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. Badding was appoint to serve as a district court judge in April 2019.