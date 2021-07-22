Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Appoints Badding to Court of Appeals

kwbg.com
 12 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa—Governor Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, Iowa, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. Badding was appoint to serve as a district court judge in April 2019.

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Halbur, IA
Carroll, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Courts#Appellate Court#Iowa College#The Iowa Court Of Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday he has granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year. In addition to the McCloskeys, who are personal injury lawyers, the Republican governor...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday all employees, vendors and guests will be...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

House Democrat accuses White House of ‘empathy deficit’ on evictions

New York Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones accused President Biden of having an "empathy deficit" Tuesday, rebuking the president’s questioning tone on extending a nationwide eviction moratorium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines that will temporarily ban evictions in high transmission areas – a move Biden...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station on Tuesday due to a system glitch, a fresh setback for the U.S. aerospace company following the vehicle's botched 2019 debut. Boeing engineers ruled out "a number of potential causes, including...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

DaBaby offers second apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES – Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy